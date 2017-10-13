He was a member of the Hurricane Baptist Church, a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired self-employed coal operator.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Daniel Dale.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Dale; son, Anthony Dale of Wise; daughter, Angela Dale Davis and husband Ford of Gray, TN; three grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Gabriel Davis and Allison Davis; his mother, Annis M. Dale of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Wayne Dale will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Larry Turner and Brother Jerry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. till time of services at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.