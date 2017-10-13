Ted Lee Brickey

Ted was born in Fort Blackmore, VA on May 13, 1934 and was the son of the late Clyde and Bonnie Brickey.

He was a member of the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. When he returned from overseas, he lived in Cocoa, FL where he met the love of his life, June Carter. While living in Cocoa, Ted worked for Pan Am and was a mechanic on the launch pads at Cape Canaveral during the 1960’s and early 1970’s. In 1972, he moved his family back to Fort Blackmore and opened Brickey’s Garage. After retiring, he began his greatest job, Papaw to his four grandchildren.

Ted was a member of Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, June Carter Brickey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joy and Elmer Kinkead, Billy and Marvin Taylor, and Rebecca Hensley.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Mitzi and husband, Lee Hammond, Kingsport, TN and Denise Nelson, Manville, VA; grandchildren that he adored, Chris Nelson and girlfriend, Jamie Morrell, David Nelson, Caleb and Bonnie Hammond; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Shirley Brickey, Bob and Phyllis Brickey; brother-in-law, O.J. Carter; special caregiver, Misti Frazier; special life-long friend, John Trent; and many other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jackie McGowan officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Carter Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265 of Gate City, VA. Lee Hammond, Caleb Hammond, Chris Nelson, and David Nelson will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

