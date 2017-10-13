Ronald Wayne Martin

He is also preceded in death by brothers, Wilford Blaine and David Alexander; infant sister, Patty; aunt and uncle, Rev. Earl & Goldie Lee Hammonds who he lived with as a child.

Mr. Martin retired from Eastman Chemical after 35 years of service. Ron had a caring and giving heart. He was also a lifetime member of the Kingsport Life Saving Crew and served on the State and Local boards in his 30 years of volunteering.

Ron enjoyed gardening and spending time creating inventions with his grandson, Ben.

Ron is survived by his wife of 29 years, Brenda; son, Marty and grandson, Benjamin Alexander; daughters, Lisa (Robert) McLaughlin and his grand daughter Dayna of Jonesville, VA, Susie (Howard) Ford of Kingsport,TN; brothers, William David Martin of West Palm Beach, Fl., Donald Raymond (Becky) of Charlottesville, Va; several nieces and nephews; his faithful dog, Mojo.

A memorial service will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church (Kingsport,TN) on Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 at 3pm with Rev. Wayne Baker officiating. The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Ron's Life at Trinity Memorial's Model City Event Center (201 E Center Street, Kingsport, TN) from 4pm to 6pm with lite refreshments.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.