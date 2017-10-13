Patricia “Joan” Fleenor

Patricia was born in Greenville, Tennessee and a resident of Sullivan County most of her life. She was an employee of ITT and Fingerhut Distribution Center. Patricia was a Pastor’s wife, piano player, Sunday school teacher, and ladies auxiliary leader at Temple Baptist Church on Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tennessee.

Patricia is preceded in death by her son: Jimmy L. Fleenor, mother: Ida Dunn, father: Harry Dunn, sister: Mary Goforth, and brothers: Tom Dunn and Ted Dunn.

Patricia is survived by her loving spouse of 55 years: Rev. LeRoy Fleenor, daughters: Rosanna Burgner (Roger) and Sherry Reeves (Talmage), Sisters: Ann Adams, Donna Eldridge and Janice Dunn, brothers: Richard Dunn and John Dunn, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday October 15, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617, services following at 7:00 pm. Rev. Bill Felty officiating.

Committal service will be Monday October 16, 2017 at 2:00pm at east Tennessee Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Charlie Fleenor, Ernest Fleenor, Dale Fleenor, Talmage Reeves, Eric Ketron, David Dunn and Tanner Burgner.

