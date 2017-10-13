Ona R. Head Jones

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jackie Frazier, Rev. Kevin Vincent, and Rev. A. J. Lane officiating. Grandson and church members will provide the music.

Burial will follow at the Holston Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice nurses, Brandy, Hope, Lizza, Skye, Robin, Iva, James, Allison, and Crystal.

