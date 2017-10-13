Mary Lou Carden Midkiff

She was preceded in death by her parents John Oliver Carden of Cookson Creek and Virginia Blankenship Carden of Cookson Creek and Knoxville; sisters Helen Carden, Edith Sue Carden, and Reba (Rudy) Carden Colson, all of Knoxville, and her former husband, H. Douglas Midkiff. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Midkiff (David) Damalouji of Huntingtown, MD and Kimberly Midkiff of New York, NY; grandchildren Rachel Damalouji (Ashton) Bird of Severna Park, MD and Jonathan (Christina) Damalouji of Aviano,Italy; great-grandchildren Brooks Arthur Bird and Susanna Rae Damalouji due in December.

Midkiff graduated from Polk County High School and Edmondson School of Business in Chattanooga. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Young Business Women's Association of Knoxville. She started her career at the Chattanooga Free Press. During WW II she moved to Washington DC where she worked for the Department of Commerce and attended George Washington University. She also worked on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge and can be seen in the well-publicized photograph of a group of employees celebrating the end of the war that is displayed in the American Museum of Science & Energy. After the war, she worked for Knoxville attorney, Charles H. Smith, until she married her husband in 1952, and moved to Oakland, CA. They moved to back to east Tennessee and lived in Kingsport for 43 years where Midkiff was an active member of the Johnson Memorial Sunday School Class at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, Rosewood Garden Club, Colonial Heights Home Demonstration Club, and her monthly bridge club. She delivered Meals on Wheels in Kingsport for 25 years. In 1998, Midkiff moved to Shannondale Retirement Community in Knoxville to be closer to her family.

There will be a private family celebration of life at a future date. Memorial Donations can be made to Kingsport Meals on Wheels, 301 Louis St, Kingsport, TN 37660; Ph: (423) 247-4511. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com .