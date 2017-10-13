She was a native of Kingsport and had lived in Jonesborough since 1976. Mrs. Davis was a registered nurse and retired from the VA Hospital at Mountain Home. Following her retirement, she worked many years as a home health nurse in this area. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who’s favorite past time was just being with her family. Laura was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Davis; her son, Keith Davis; her father, Tona Lawson and mother, Fanny Short; brothers, James Lawson and Tona Lawson, Jr.

Laura Davis is survived by her grandchildren, Misty Hess and husband, Brian, KJ (Keith) Davis and girlfriend, Annette Joann McDavis, Jeff Davis and Amanda Davis; great grandchildren, Hannah Hess, Isaac Hess, Hunter and Devin, Eric, Jeffrey, Jasmine, and Christine Davis along with several nephews, a neice and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Saturday (October 14, 2017) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.

A graveside service will follow the visitation at Church Hill Memory Gardens with her family serving as pallbearers.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Davis family.