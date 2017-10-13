logo

James William Taylor

• Today at 1:25 PM

James William Taylor, 82, passed away on Sunday Oct. 8,2017 at the Life Care Center of Gray.

He was an inspector from Mead Corporation for 32 years. Jim was an avid bowler and proudly served his country as a Specialist E-4 in the 82nd Airborne Division of the 3rd Army in 1957-58.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank W. and Cornelia (Monroe) Taylor; brothers, Lee, Charles (Shorty), and Paul; sister, Mae Tate Taylor; brothers-in-law, James Tate and Doug Wampler; sister-in-law, Nell Taylor; ex-wife, Donna, and sons Richard (Rick) and Raymond.

Jim is survived by his first and last love, Bobbye Eller Milhorn; sister, Faye Wampler; sister-in-law, Louise Taylor; son, Randall (Randy); daughter, Patti; daughter-in-law, Diane; grandchildren, Travis, Justin (and wife, Meghan), Jessica, Jennifer, and Samantha; great grandson, Bryant Taylor; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday Oct. 15th, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Tate officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you make a tribute donation to Alzheimer’s Association; Alzheimer’s Foundation; or to Petworks on Idle Hour Road.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Taylor family.