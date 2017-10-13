James William Taylor

He was an inspector from Mead Corporation for 32 years. Jim was an avid bowler and proudly served his country as a Specialist E-4 in the 82nd Airborne Division of the 3rd Army in 1957-58.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank W. and Cornelia (Monroe) Taylor; brothers, Lee, Charles (Shorty), and Paul; sister, Mae Tate Taylor; brothers-in-law, James Tate and Doug Wampler; sister-in-law, Nell Taylor; ex-wife, Donna, and sons Richard (Rick) and Raymond.

Jim is survived by his first and last love, Bobbye Eller Milhorn; sister, Faye Wampler; sister-in-law, Louise Taylor; son, Randall (Randy); daughter, Patti; daughter-in-law, Diane; grandchildren, Travis, Justin (and wife, Meghan), Jessica, Jennifer, and Samantha; great grandson, Bryant Taylor; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday Oct. 15th, 2017 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Tate officiating. The burial will follow to Morning Star Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you make a tribute donation to Alzheimer’s Association; Alzheimer’s Foundation; or to Petworks on Idle Hour Road.

