James R. Reddington, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.