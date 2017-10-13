James “Jim” Edward Crumley

Born in Kingsport, he had lived here all of his life. Jim proudly served his county in the U.S. Army and retired from Eastman Kodak Company after 41 years of service in the special chemicals and coal gasification plants. He loved to work in his yard and won a Beautification award for his flowers. Jim enjoyed watching NASCAR and always loved hunting for shark’s teeth at Myrtle Beach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Luke Crumley and Irene Carroll Crumley, and his brother, Carroll Douglas Crumley.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Helen Crumley; daughter, Angie Thrift and husband, Jim Thrift; granddaughter, Rachel Zollinger and husband, Kevin Zollinger; sister, June Gray; special niece, Deborah Gray; and special nephew, Jeff Gray; and several other nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 2-4:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Lewis B. Kizer Jr officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military graveside rites will be presented by the American Legion Post 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett-Dobson by 1:15pm to follow in procession.