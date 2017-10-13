Harold “Herby” Roach

He worked over 20 years at West Moreland Coal Company and retired from AGC Glass plant in 2012. He lived his life for his 6 grandkids and spending time with the ones he also loved sitting on the front porch. He was a smiling face and a helping hand to everyone he knew and not a day will go by that he isn’t missed by the loved ones he left behind.

Harold was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Roach; daughter, Tyria Lynn Lane; brother-in-law, J. Michael Taylor; and granny, Mary Ruth Gilliam.

Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Roach; daughters Kim Moore (John), and Cameron Waldon (Brandon); mother, Henrietta Roach; brothers, Keith Roach (Jessica), and Sam Roach; sisters, Glenda Taylor and Anita Stapleton (Dave); grandchildren,Tyria Blevins (Seth), Austin Hutchins, Christa Roach, Cassidy Roach, Rheagan Waldon, and Gage Waldon; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Joe Hill and Pastor Jerry Hickman officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove. Pallbearers will be Seth Blevins, Austin Hutchins, Brandon Waldon, Bob Shepard, Don Rhoton, and Dave Stapleton. Honorary pallbearers will be Emory Kern and Toddy Kern. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Duffield Rescue Squad and the Holston Valley ER staff.

