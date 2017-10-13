She retired as a head start teacher in Church Hill with over 35 years of service. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel where one of her greatest joys was being involved with the nursery ministry being known as “Miss Geneva”. She loved spending time with her family camping at Douglas Lake. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, Mamaw, and sister. She cherished her children and grandchildren more than life itself and loved all of her family unconditionally. Geneva was very adventurous and enjoyed trying new things.

She was preceded in death on September 25, 2017 by her loving husband of 62 years, Billy Presley; an infant son, Billy Presley, Jr.; mother, Plina Oaks; sister, Phyllis Rhymer.

Geneva Presley is survived by her children, Lorraine Chastain, Ricky Presley and wife, Tammie, and Jacqueline Presley-Grizzle and husband, Jack II; grandchildren, Heath Chastain and wife Rebekah, Tucker Chastain and wife, Amanda, Tia Peace and husband, Jonathan, Bryson Presley and Brogan Presley; great-grandchildren, Rhiley, Harper, Jaxson, Audrey and Will Chastain, Ellie Peace and Helayna Grizzle; her sister, Eva Mallett and her daughters, Colleen Player and Debbie Smith; special family members, Marla Odom and Teri Block; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

Funeral services will begin at 2:30 pm with Dr. Benny Keck, officiating. Music will be provided by Bertie Shoemaker.

A Graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rick Presley, Heath Chastain, Tucker Chastain, Bryson Presley, Brogan Presley, and Jack Grizzle II serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to make memorial contributions to Oak Grove Baptist Nursery Ministry, 311 Cypress Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645.

