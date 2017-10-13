Elliott Vernon Kilgore

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Salley officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11am at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating. A military service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond post 265/#3. Family members will serve as pallbearers. All of those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport 520 Watauga St, Kingsport, TN 37660 at 10:15am to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church building fund, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660

