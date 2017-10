The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with The Rev. Tony Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.