Bobby “Bob” Mayse

Born in Spindale, NC on February 6, 1937, son of the late Fred and Gertrude Mayse, he had resided in Kingsport for more than 50 years. Bob graduated from NC State University and was an active member of First Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and on various committees. He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company for 34 years before retiring in 1996. Bob will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, granddaddy, brother and friend who loved fishing, traveling and helping build Habitat houses.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Mayse, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Jones Mayse; son, Scott Mayse and wife, Melissa of Winter Springs, FL; daughter, Sandra Shelton of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Rachel, Preston and Jamison Mayse, and Shelby Shelton; sisters, Doris McFadden of Burnsville, NC, and Jean Davis of Phoenix, AZ; and brother, Jim Mayse of Phoenix, AZ.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 on Saturday at First Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:30 pm in the sanctuary with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Entombment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity, 100 Greenwood Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663, or to First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.