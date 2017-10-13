Billy Joe Bright

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Lola Bright; brother, Jack Bright; infant brother, Howard Bright; and sister, Louise McCracken.

Billy is survived by his son, Christopher Bright (Karrie); daughter, Kim Baumgardner; grandchildren, Natelie, Eli, Emilee & Tiffani; great-grandchild Katie Baumgardner; sisters, Edith Gardner, Verna Harris & Debbie Sampson (David); brother, Allen Bright along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held at 3:30 PM at Holston View Cemetery on Saturday Oct. 14th, 2017.

To leave an online message for the Bright family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bright Family.