Sylvina (Campbell) Cunningham

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dean Smith and Rev. William W. Hedrick officiating.

Burial will follow the services at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Home Health Nurse, April for taking good care of our mother, and to Kelly Fugate for her bath.

