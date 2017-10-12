Ona R. Head Jones, 86, passed away October 11, 2017 at 11:27 a.m. at her home with her family by her side.

She was a lifelong resident of Scott County. She was a loving wife, mother, grand-mother, aunt, and friend. She attended Grit Hill Church and was a prayer warrior.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Anderson Jones, almost 70 years; her parents, Hughie and Mary Head; brother, James Head; sister, Mina Eidson; special son-in-law, Bill Rhoton; and special granddaughter, Chastity Jones.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue Rhoton and Wilma Ball; sons, Danny Jones and wife, Janie, Doug Jones and wife, Anita; seven grandchildren, Anita Hall and husband, Larry, James ball and wife, Kelly, Chad Jones, Jason Jones, Stella Townsend and husband, Charlie, April Peak and husband, Glen, and Ben Jones; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; one special niece, Renee Edens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jackie Frazier, Rev. Kevin Vincent, and Rev. A. J. Lane officiating. Grandson and church members will provide the music.

Burial will follow at the Holston Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospice nurses, Brandy, Hope, Lizza, Skye, Robin, Iva, James, Allison, and Crystal.

