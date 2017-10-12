James R. Reddington, Sr.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl and husband Ron, and Amy; son, Jim, Jr.; five grandchildren, Lauren and husband Bayla, Debbie, Amanda, Samantha, and Ronnie; great grandchildren, Tristan, Lucy, and Kydalin; special cousin, Windy Kay; special friends, Thomas and Deb Horton.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Linda Reddington.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.