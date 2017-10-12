James Junior Dearry

“I have finished my course.” He was a Vietnam veteran who God returned home after being M.I.A. He participated in the British Jungle Warfare. He received a Bronze Star, as well as the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Ribbon.

He was preceded in death by his parents James William and Mary Dearry, infant son James William Dearry, and Mother of his children Linda Dearry McCoy, and sister Ellen and Ralph Davis; and Walter and Parlie Gibson.

Surviving are his sons Danny Ray and Sarah Dearry, James Darrel Dearry, and daughter Deborah Dearry Lasley; Grandchildren Dakota, Jared, and Madison Dearry; Makaila, Caden, and Jonathan Lasley; Paisley Salyers; Janet, Robert, and Paul Ramos, and Gerald McCoy; Sister Cordie and Dan Collins and Brother Joe and Brenda Dearry; several nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, and friends that morn his passing.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 15, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted 11 A.M. Monday, October 16, 2017 in the Bruce Siding Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia by the Local VFW Members, and Virginia National Guard. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Monday.

