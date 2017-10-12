James “Dean” Skeen

Dean worked as a truck driver for W.B Green Hardware and A&L Construction where he was a foreman for many years. He was an avid farmer which is what he enjoyed most in life. Dean especially enjoyed spending time with his grand babies and friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Skeen; sisters, Beulah and Frances.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Wanda Cress Skeen; son, Michael Skeen and wife Dreama; daughter, Lisa Allen and husband Randall; four grandchildren, Mikki Skeen Blessing and husband Bruce, Julia Allen Wallace and husband Robbie, Jonathan Skeen and mother of his children Krista, and Daniel Allen; fourteen great-grandchildren, Noah, Jake, MiKinley, Madelyn, and Will Blessing; Connor, Avery, Rowan, Morgan Wallace, Jared Hager, Landen, Blake, Lakynn, and Kassie Skeen; two great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Novalee Blessing; brothers, Eugene Skeen and wife Angie, Bascum Slemp Skeen and wife Bonnie; sisters, Mary Herbert and husband Blake, Cindy Thiessen and husband Ed; along with several nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

The family will receive friends from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Raymond Hammonds officiating.

A graveside service will follow at the Skeen family cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

