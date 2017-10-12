Elliott Vernon Kilgore

Elliott was born in Scott County, Virginia to the late Robert and Rebah Kilgore. He proudly served his country in Korea and Vietnam in the United States Army and retired after 23 years of service. After his career in the Army he joined the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he served for 23 years before retiring as Chief Deputy. Upon retirement, he served 12 years as County Commissioner in the 10th District. Elliott was a member of the Lynn Garden Optimist, VFW post 3382, American Legion Hammond Post #3, and the Fraternal Order of the Police. He was a devout Christian and member of Gravelly Baptist Church. Elliott was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed spending quality time with his friends, going to auctions, and tending to his cattle.

Elliott is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rebah (McClellan) Kilgore; brothers, Robert, William, and Junior Kilgore; sister, Norma Jean Camper; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Kilgore.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Shirley (Jones) Kilgore; sons, Marty Kilgore and wife Lenore, Terry Kilgore and wife Cindy, Tony Kilgore, and Randy Kilgore and wife Teressa; grandchildren, Allona Taylor (Whitney), Dustin Kilgore (Amanda), Jessica Summers (Jim), Brittany Morelock (Matt), Matthew Kilgore (Brittany), Kevin Kilgore, Zach Kilgore, Sara Kilgore, and Abby Kilgore; eleven great grandchildren, Marcus, Lexie, London, Bentley, Elliott, Ansley, Berkley, Kinsley, Clayton, Cooper, and Nolan; brother, Fred Kilgore; a special friend of the family, Patsy Fleming; and several nieces and nephews. All of whom he loved very much.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Road Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Salley officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11am at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Salley officiating. A military service will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond post 265/#3. Family members will serve as pallbearers. All of those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport 520 Watauga St, Kingsport, TN 37660 at 10:15am to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravelly Baptist Church building fund, 647 Gravely Road, Kingsport, TN 37660

