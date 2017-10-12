Charmie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was sweet, kind, a hard worker and a “mom” to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Esco Bowlin; son, Michael Paul Bowlin and sister, Willie Jo Maness.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Bowlin, David Bowlin (Tonia), and Robbie Bowlin (Becky); grandchildren, Karla, Kayla, Tonya, Michael, Eric and Jonathan; six great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Gillespie (Darrel); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:45 pm Friday, October 13, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Scalf officiating.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The care of Charmie Bowlin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.