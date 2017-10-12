Charlie O. Snavely

Charlie was born in Kingsport, TN to the late P. H. Snavely and Mary Avie Snavely. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday, on November 12th. Preceding him in death besides his parents is his sister Mary Alice Snavely-Griffin.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Emmalyn Phillips Snavely; two sons, Charles Scott Snavely of Sanford; John Patrick Snavely of Tallahassee, FL; one granddaughter, Allison Snavely of Sanford. He is also survived by brothers, James A. Snavely and wife Peggy of Blountville, TN, Henry C. Snavely of Apopka, FL, John E. Snavely and Rosemarie of Blountville, TN; his sisters, Ann Spears of Kingsport, TN, Catherine Browder of Bluff City, TN and Nancy Ray of Bluff City, TN.

Charlie was a loving husband and father. He was always at the beckon call of his sons with whatever their need was. He was a very hard worker since the age of six, working right along his dad in whatever work was needed. Charlie retired in 2015 from Johnson Controls at Glaxo Smith and Kline. He was a master carpenter in furniture and building and had a love for any form or kind of wood. Charlie was a member of Juniper Springs Baptist Church. He was an ordained deacon in his home church in Tennessee and had served as Adult Sunday School Teacher for a number of years. He was a Cub Scout Master and Boy Scout Master for many years when his boys were in that age group.

We would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Moore County in the ICU unit for the wonderful care and compassion that was shown through Charlie’s illness. At Charlie’s request he will be cremated and a memorial service held at a later date.

