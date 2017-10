The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the UVA Health Foundation c/o the Spine Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.