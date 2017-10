The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Steve Davis officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .