Sylvina (Campbell) Cunningham

Mrs. Cunningham was born in Scott County, VA on September 27, 1924 to the late A.J. and Bealie Moore.

She worked several years in St. Paul, VA, Belks in Bristol, and The Style Shop, Gate City, VA.

Sylvina loved to sew and made beautiful quilts that she shared with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Weber City.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Claude Campbell (1963); her second husband, Charlie Cunningham (1987); son, Fred Campbell (June 2017); and her son-in-law, Billy Darrel Kilgore (2015); a great granddaughter, Kylie Grace McMillian (2003); 3 brothers and 4 sisters preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Kilgore, Weber City, VA; sons, Lowell Campbell and wife, Linda, Gate City, VA and Darrel Campbell and wife, Linda, Church Hill, TN; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Dean Smith and Rev. William W. Hedrick officiating.

Burial will follow the services at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Home Health Nurse, April for taking good care of our mother, and to Kelly Fugate for her bath.

