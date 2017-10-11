Mrs. Opal Lee Lester Carico

Mrs. Carico was born on May 9, 1929 to the late Raleigh David Lester and Myrtle Rose Bunch Lester. Mrs. Carico attended Tazewell High School in Virginia. After graduating from high school, she attended Lincoln Memorial University, majoring in Business. She furthered her education at East Tennessee State University where she received her teaching certificate, a Masters Plus 45 degree, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in 1977 and a degree in Reading in 1993. Mrs. Carico loved teaching; she taught at Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport, Tennessee for eighteen years and retired in 1994. She was awarded the “America’s Teacher Award” by her students and staff. Mrs. Carico was also a Sunday School teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

On November 25th, 1956, Mrs. Carico married the love of her life, Joyce Darrell Carico. They married at Mrs. Carico’s mother’s home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The Caricos lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for many years, but moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2007 in order to be closer to their son and his family. Following their move to Statesboro, the two joined Statesboro First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Carico was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, R.B. Lester and Bill Lester, and her sisters, Mary Edna Lester Lewis, Nancy Ruth Lester and Thelma Elsie Lester.

Mrs. Carico loved her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Thomas Darrell Carico and Deborah Harley Carico, her three grandsons, Thomas Benjamin Carico, Samuel Hudson Carico, and Raleigh David Carico. Her surviving nephews are Rev. Michael Lester, Fred Lester and Gary Lester. Her surviving niece is Rebecca Lester.

Mrs. Carico and her family were blessed to have had Vickie Jones as her friend and caretaker over the past months of her illness.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10:00am until the funeral hour in the chapel of Statesboro First Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be at 11:00am in the chapel of First Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Harley officiating, assisted by Dr. John Waters.

Entombment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

