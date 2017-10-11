Mitchell Gary Livesay

He resided in Charlotte since 1981 and was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. He was employed at Union Glass and Metal in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Blanche Livesay; three sisters, Delores Livesay, Sandra Pridemore and Mildred Brewer; two nieces, Shannon Livesay and Lisa Hall.

He is survived by one sister, Glenda Eldridge and husband, Joe of Jonesville and a number of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A graveside service will be held following the visitation in Livesay Cemetery with the Rev. Floyd Brewer officiating.

Robinette Funeral Homes of Jonesville is serving the Livesay family.