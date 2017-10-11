Linda Christian

Linda was born in Rogersville and had lived in Ohio for several years before moving back home in 1981. She preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Christian Jr., in 2006, parents; George Ball and Lillian Trent Ball, brothers; Herman Ball and Billy Ray Ball.

Survivors include her children, Wayne Kash of Rogersville, Junior Christian of Fall Branch, Lori Dye (Kevin), Debbie Legg (David) and Lisa Jones (Jeff) all of Rogersville. Grandchildren; Tyler Risner (Brandi), Brandon Risner, Josh Legg, Chandler Christian, Kristie Christian, Jarad Jones (Laiken) and Christian Dye. 4 great grandchildren, brother; Charlie Ball of Ohio and sister; Virginia Taylor (Leonard) of Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 PM Friday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 8 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Trent officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Saturday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Family and friends wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Saturday morning to go in procession to the cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Tyler Risner, Brandon Risner, Jarad Jones, Josh Legg, Jeff Jones, Christian Dye and David Legg.

To leave an online message for the Christian family please contact us @ www.jfhonline.com

