Helen Hammond Peterson

The family will receive friends form 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will begin at 6:30 pm with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Helen’s residence. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center in memory of her grandson, Nicholas Hammond. Donations may be sent at 22 South Greene St. Baltimore, MD 21201.

