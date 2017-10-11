Harrison Spears Jr.

He fellowshipped with The Way International. Harrison was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harrison Spears, Sr.; mother, Irene Spears; brothers, Ross Lee, David, and James Edward (J.E).

Harrison is survived by his loving daughters, Patricia Spears, Rita Stargill and Cindy Spears; sister, Beatrice Bond; sister-in-law, Helen Looney Spears (JE); grandchildren, Jayln, Taylor, Brandon, Darius (Jalesha) and Tammy.

The family will receive friends on Friday (10/13/17) from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Jack Diers officiating. The family will gather Friday at 2:30 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, Tennessee for military graveside services with military honors rendered by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .