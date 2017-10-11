Elliott V. Kilgore • Today at 4:40 PM KINGSPORT- Elliott V. Kilgore, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon (October 11, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness. At this time friends may call anytime at the residence. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.