Elliott V. Kilgore

• Today at 4:40 PM

KINGSPORT- Elliott V. Kilgore, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday afternoon (October 11, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

At this time friends may call anytime at the residence. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.