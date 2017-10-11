Donald H. Wiles

The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 noon on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 at Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport. A service in celebration of this life will be in the church at 12 noon with Pastor Scott Young and Associate Pastor Shawn Head, officiating. Music and singing will be provided by T. Vernon McCray and Mrs. Mary Barker.

Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Wiles Family.