Braylenn Grace Keesee

Braylenn was born on October 9, 2017 in Bristol, TN to Mr. Cody Keesee and Ms. Taylor Burns. Even though Braylenn’s time on earth was brief, the love that her parents have for her will last throughout their lifetime.

Braylenn is survived by her parents, Cody Keesee and Taylor Burns; maternal grandparents, Richard Burns and Christie Quales; and paternal grandparents, Dale Keesee and Crystal Regan.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital located at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org; 800-873-6983

Funeral services for Braylenn will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home with Brother David Dotson officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in Baby Land.

