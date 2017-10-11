Bonnie Mae Garber

She was a member of Magnolia Independent Church. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lelora Gosnell Richards; brothers, Elmer, Clarence, Alvin and RayRichards,

Survivors include her daughters, Diane Carroll and husband, George of Greeneville, Janice Webb, Jill Garber and Carrie Garber,all of Rogersville; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Richards and wife, Karen of Rogersville and Claude Richards of Baileyton

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted at a 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 12, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Josh Taylor, Rev. Steve Guinn and Rev. Joel Allen officiating. Graveside will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 13, 2017 at Harrison Cemetery.

