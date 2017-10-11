Betty Louise Rich

Betty was born on October 5, 1938 to the late William Oris & Carrie (Ratliff) Huff in Winchester, KY.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Thursday (October 12, 2017) in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn with Pastor Richard Fleming officiating. Committal services will be held on Thursday (October 12, 2017) at 3 p.m. in the Garden of the Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Mt. Vernon Independent Methodist Church (328 Mt. Vernon Drive Kingsport, TN 37664).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kiwanis Tower friends as well as the Orebank Community Family. Online condolences may be made to the Rich family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com

