Benjamin (Ben) Scott Painter

Born in Johnson City, he was raised in Kingsport where he had resided all of his life. Ben had worked at Sam’s Club in Johnson City for 8 years. He was currently employed at BAE in Kingsport. Ben was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his friends, family, animals and had a keen sense of humor, bringing joy to those he was around.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia and R.W. Ford, and Henderson Hood.

Ben is survived by his mother and stepfather, Melinda and Robin Hood of Kingsport; brother, Jake (Jacob) Hutchison and wife, Kim of Kingsport; stepsister, Jessica Warrick of Kingsport; stepbrother, Joshua Hood of Kingsport; aunt, Kathryn Ford of Kingsport; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to the UVA Health Foundation c/o the Spine Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.