Belle Elkins

She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harve Templeton; mother, Nettie Templeton; brothers, C.H. Templeton and Amos Templeton.

Belle is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John Elkins; son, Steve Elkins; daughter, Beverly Davis and husband Steve; grandchildren, Dawn Fields and husband Kevin, Katie Reed and husband Daniel; great granddaughters, Kendra and Natalie Fields, Emma Reed; great grandson, Davis Reed; sisters, Bertha Price and Betty Goins; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Steve Davis officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .