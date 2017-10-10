Venna Ruth Thacker Francis

Venna worked for the Department of the Navy for 30 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was someone many people depended on, family, friends, or strangers. She loved unconditionally. Venna was preceded in death by her previous husband, Richard A. Thacker, Jr. and granddaughter, Addison Ruth Douglas.

Venna is survived by her husband, John Francis; daughters, Leesa Payne and husband Glen of Maryland, Cindy Douglas and husband Todd of Maryland, Krista Rudd and husband Michael of Virginia; grandchildren, Amanda Barnhard and husband Blair, Nathan Rudd, Brady Rudd, Connor Douglas; great-grandchildren, Brendan Rudd and Brody Barnhard; sister, Mary Roark; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alan Collier officiating. Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens mausoleum. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com . In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Shriner’s Hospital.