Russell Scott Bradley

He was welcomed home by his father, George Bradley, Sr.; sister, Cynthia Janine Bradley; grandparents, Holland and Agnes Bradley and Rosalee Owen Quinn.

Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Terrie Banks Bradley; daughters, Caitlin Bradley and Casey (Kory) Carter; mother, Jean Bradley; brothers, David (Paula), “Fuzz” (Lori), and Les (Amanda); several nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces; special family, Brian and Jessica Templeton; and a host of extended family. Also, his many friends at AGC, where Russell worked for over 30 years. He loved them one and all.

Russell was born on October 5, 1966 and he accepted Jesus as his Savior at the age of 6. He was a lifelong member of Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Russell was ordained to the deacon ministry on December 4, 1993, where he faithfully served the church.

Russell was a blessing to his family, a mechanic, cyclist, race enthusiast, and one of the best kind of men that the Lord allows in our lives. He was a man who was loved and respected by everyone that he met, worked with and worshipped with, but most of all he was a friend.

Through his illness, Russell often repeated a quote from his doctor, Tom Thompson, “If you worry too much, you will miss what God has in front of you right now.”

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Scott Bradley, Rev. Glen Bradley, Rev. Sonny Davis, and Rev. George “Fuzz” Bradley officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Dean Cemetery. Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .