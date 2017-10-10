Myrna Lawson

Myrna was born in Indiana but had lived most of her life in Church Hill. She earned her Associates Degree at Northeast State and was presently employed at M.C.O.T.

She was a follower and lover of Jesus Christ. In her free time, Myrna enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Kimmel.

Survivors include her best friend and fiancé Clarence Ramey; daughter and son-in-law, April and George Peters of Mount Carmel, her son, Matt Lawson of Church Hill. Grandchildren, Hannah Ramey, Kendra Peters, Chelsea Peters; several extended family and special friends.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 AM Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Church Hill Memory Gardens by 10:50 AM Friday morning.

To leave an online message for the Lawson family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Lawson family.