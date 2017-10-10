logo

Miles Dykes

• Today at 8:34 AM

Miles E. Dykes, 92, Lone Star Community, died at his home late Sunday afternoon, October 8, 2017.

Miles was born in the Beech Creek Community and had lived in Lone Star since 1960. A retired employee of Eastman, he was also an auto mechanic until he could no longer work. Miles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Europe where he received the Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Dykes; 3 brothers, Dennis, Virgil and Abe; his parents, Glade and Nora Dykes; and sister, Genese Wilkerson.

Miles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Bragg Dykes of the home; brother, Elton Dykes and wife, Judy of Kingsport; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special nephew, Jason Bragg; and his best friend, Earl Powell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Vic Wallace officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Walkers Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Walkers Fork Cemetery Fund c/o Carolyn Lawson, 174 Forest Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Miles Dykes.