KINGSPORT - Eckle Jackson “Jack” Cox, Jr., 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Monday, October 9, 2017 at his residence. Jack was born on July 11, 1932 in Hawkins County to the late Eckle Jackson Cox, Sr. and Mabel Wininger Cox. He served in the United States Air Force for four years, worked at Mason-Dixon for 26 years as a central dispatcher, and First Community Bank for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend to all he knew.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Eckle Jackson Cox, Sr. and Mabel Wininger Cox; brothers, Ernest Cox, Albert Cox, Ralph Cox; sister, Imogene Cox Anderson; and son in law, Delmer Wallen, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Shirley Simmons Cox; daughters, Vicki Jo Wallen, Linda Grimes and husband Phillip, and Sandra Jones and husband Ross; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Carter and husband Ronald; brother in law, Randall Simmons and wife Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church,301 May Avenue Kingsport, Tennessee 37665. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Rick Meade officiating.

A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park at 11am on Thursday, October 12, 2017 with Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Cox Family.