Helen Hammond Peterson

Born Helen Marie Johnson to the late Hoard and Lillian Johnson on October 20th, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her career began in Washington, D. C. where she worked for the FBI. Soon she discovered her love for nursing in which she earned a master's degree from George Mason University. She played a major role in establishing the first helicopter Medical Transport trauma unit in the United States which was located in Washington D.C. Upon retirement Helen moved back to her beloved Tennessee.

In her life, she traveled around the world. She spent many hours recording short stories for her grandchildren, and authored many poems. She will be greatly missed by all.

Preceded in death by her second husband, Jack Peterson; her grandson, Nicholas Hammond; her parents, Hoard and Lillian Johnson; and two brothers, Gary and David Johnson.

Survived by her sons Alan and Troy Hammond, their wives Lisa and Jane; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Danielle, Devon, Eric, Bradley and Julia; special companion, Lee Justice; brothers Donald, Arthur, Gus, Leonard and Rodney Johnson and their families, sister, Lorraine Yates and her family.

The family will receive friends form 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will begin at 6:30 pm with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Helen’s residence. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Cancer Center in memory of her grandson, Nicholas Hammond. Donations may be sent at 22 South Greene St. Baltimore, MD 21201.

