Donna Horton

She had resided in Moncks Corner, SC prior to moving to Fall Branch in 2016. She was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church and had worked as a buyer for a major computer company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Horton

Donna is survived by one sister, Carol Morrell; nephews, Rick Morrell and wife, Jean, and Don Morrell and wife, Teresa; great nieces, Jennifer and Jamie Morrell; and special cousin, Jeff McElrath.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Allen Brummett officiating. The family will serve as pallbearers.