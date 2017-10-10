logo

Donna Horton

Today at 3:01 PM

FALL BRANCH - Donna Horton, 80, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 9, 2017.

She had resided in Moncks Corner, SC prior to moving to Fall Branch in 2016. She was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church and had worked as a buyer for a major computer company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Horton

Donna is survived by one sister, Carol Morrell; nephews, Rick Morrell and wife, Jean, and Don Morrell and wife, Teresa; great nieces, Jennifer and Jamie Morrell; and special cousin, Jeff McElrath.

The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Allen Brummett officiating. The family will serve as pallbearers.