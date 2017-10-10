Donald H. Wiles

Don was born in Truman, Arkansas on July 5th, 1926 and moved with his family to Kingsport, TN as a child during the great depression.

He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1944 and began working at the Tennessee Eastman Company, Retiring in 1986. He served his nation in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Don was a founding member of the Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport, singing in the choir for decades. He developed a love for musician singing as a young man and enjoyed it all his life. He supported his church family his entire life as a central part of his being.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland L and Mollie Parsons Wiles and his two brothers, Leon and John Wiles.

He was a friend to everyone he met and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marjorie Seal Wiles; sons, Greg Wiles and wife, Barbara, and Scott Wiles, two grandchildren, Ashton Wiles and Andrew Wiles; as well as his sister, Joy Hutton (Kellar).

The family will receive friends from 10 am to 12 noon on Thursday, October 12th, 2017 at Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport. A service in celebration of this life will be in the church at 12 noon with Pastor Scott Young and Associate Pastor Shawn Head, officiating. Music and singing will be provided by T. Vernon McCray and Mrs. Mary Barker.

Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

