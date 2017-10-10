Coach Donald Williams Sr.

Coach Williams was a graduate of Jonesville HIgh School, Milligan College, and obtained his Masters Degree in Education from Union College. He was the Volunteer State Tennis Champion at Milligan. He and Coach Duard Walker were the only two people to letter in four sports while at Milligan. Don was inducted into the Milligan College Hall of Fame. After college, he began teaching and coaching at Dryden High School, and later served in the United States Army where he served at Ft. Hollibird in Baltimore, Maryland in counter intelligence. He received the honor of being named Solider of the Month, which was the highest award given on base.

Upon leaving the military he became a teacher and coach again with the Lee County Public Schools. At one time he coached football, basketball (boys and girls), baseball, volleyball, track, tennis, cross-country, and golf at Dryden, St. Charles, Pennington, Coeburn and Lee High School. During his football Coaching Career he won 17 district championships and 6 regional championships in 23 years.

Coach Williams continued serving his community after his retirement from teaching and coaching. He was a founding member of the Lee County Soccer Association, Lights in the Park and Lee Players. He served as Chairman of both the Lee County Board of Supervisors and Lee County School Board.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Hughey and Hattie May Hines Williams; two brothers, Judge Glen Williams and Hughey Williams Jr; three sisters, Maxie Orr, Mary Ruth Clark and Wanda Scott. Don is survived by his loving wife, Patty Williams of the home; two sons, Don Williams Jr and wife Shannon of Pennington Gap, VA and Kevin Williams and wife Blairanne of Bowling Green, Ky; five grandchildren, Adessa Ramsey, Drew Williams, Aaron Williams, Alexandria Williams, and Brantlee Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Maness and Maci Ramsey. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com. We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave.

Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Phone 276-546-2456. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Hollow Christian Church and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Pennington. Per Coach Williams' wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a date later to be determined.