Charles William Mays

Charlie was a US Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was A Purple Heart Recipient. He adored his country and fought for it. God Bless America was his emblem. Charlie and his wife Peggy owned and operated C&P Distributing Inc. and C&P General Contractors Inc.

Survivors include: his beloved wife: Peggy Jean Mays; sons: Michael Mays and his wife Wendy; and Matthew Mays; and five grandchildren: Alex, Austin, Andrew, Cody, and Bailey Mays.

Special honors to his late aunt Ollie R. Jessee of Castlewood, VA. She lives in his heart forever.

The funeral service will be conducted 7 pm Thursday, October 12, 2017 in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating. The burial will be 11am Friday, October 13, 2017 in Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post #9864 Lebanon, VA. The family will receive friends from 6 pm until 7 pm Thursday, October 12, 2017 prior to the service at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com . Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Mays family.