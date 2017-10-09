Miles was born in the Beech Creek Community and had lived in Lone Star since 1960. A retired employee of Eastman, he was also an auto mechanic until he could no longer work. Miles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Europe where he received the Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Dykes; 3 brothers, Dennis, Virgil and Abe; his parents, Glade and Nora Dykes; and sister, Genese Wilkerson.

Miles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Bragg Dykes of the home; brother, Elton Dykes and wife, Judy of Kingsport; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special nephew, Jason Bragg; and his best friend, Earl Powell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Vic Wallace officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Walkers Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Walkers Fork Cemetery Fund c/o Carolyn Lawson, 174 Forest Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Miles Dykes.